Mattel Unveils Masters of the Universe MEGA Eternia Battleground Set Eternia has become a battleground as the Masters of the Universe clash once again with a brand new MEGA set from Mattel

Move over LEGO; MEGA BLOKS is back as they enter the Eternia with a new building set. That is right, a new Masters of the Universe MEGA set is here and is coming in at 647 pieces. The Eternia Battleground features heroes and villains clashing once again as MOTU fans build the Power Tower. Four minifigures are included with Battle Armor He-Man, Webstor, Buzz-Off, and even Ninja. Masters of the Universe fans will be able to attack or defend the Power Tower as well as build the Attak Trak and comms station. New He-Man adventures will await collections with the MEGA Masters of the Universe Eternia Battleground Building Set. Mattel has this bad boy priced at $65, and pre-orders are live right here with an August 2023 release date.

A New MEGA Masters of the Universe Building Set Arrives

"Roll into battle on the Attak Trak. With treads that flip in unison, it has the power to take back the tower. The battle of Eternia rages on when two new warriors join the MEGA collection – Buzz-Off and Ninjor. Inspired by the original toy, this Eternia Battleground building set takes the fight for Eternia one step further by including the Power Tower and Attak Trak vehicle. Both are faithfully-detailed, and the tower includes its iconic lion's head entrance with trap claws, control center and heroic and evil warrior flags. This building set also includes four action figures and introduces Buzz-Off and Ninjor into the MEGA line, alongside He-Man and Webstor."