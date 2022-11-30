McFarlane Brings the Lightning with Shazam: Fury of the Gods Figure

The DCEU comes to once again as McFarlane Toys puts up pre-orders for their latest DC Multiverse figure. Coming to us from Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Billy Batson is back and ready to bring the thunder. Standing at 7" tall, Shazam is ready for action with 22 points of articulation and featuring his appearance from his new live-action film. For a $20 figure, the head sculpt is pretty good, showcasing some nice elements of Zachary Levi for fans. Like most lightning-powered superheroes, McFarlane Toys has included the standard lightning effect for each of his hands. The colors of Shazam pop as always, and McFarlane did great by thing release hopefully, more members of the Shazam family will arrive later on. Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Shazam!: Fury of the Gods figure are live right here for $19.99, with a January 2023 release. Be sure to watch Shazam!: Fury of the Gods in theaters on March 17, 2023.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods Comes to McFarlane Toys

"Billy Batson's parents died when he was still a baby. The orphaned child believed he had no one to rely on and had to fend for himself. But one day, he was guided to the Rock of Eternity, where the ancient wizard Shazam waited. The world needed heroes and the boy became the wizard's new champion, able to transform himself into an adult superhero by calling down a magical bolt of lightning. Now, whenever evil must be stopped or people are in need of help, Earth can rely on the power of Shazam!"

Product Features

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Shazam! is based on his look from the upcoming movie Shazam!: Fury of the Gods

Shazam! includes extra hands, two lightning accessories and base

Includes collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures