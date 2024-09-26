Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Bizarro, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Bizarro (Tales of The Bizarro World) Super Powers

McFarlane Toys is back and getting retro once again as they revealed their newest Bizarro Super Powers figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts Bizarro in their retro Super Powers line, inspired by the Tales of Bizarro World storyline.

Bizarro, a flawed Superman clone by Lex Luthor, features backward speech and a twisted moral compass.

The figure includes a fabric cape, necklace, and retro card back, bringing chaotic fun to your collection.

Pre-orders are live for $9.99 with a November 2024 release, alongside new Batman, Superman, and Riddler figures.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of Super Powers figures, including some brand new DC Comics characters. First introduced in the 1960s, Bizarro is a flawed yet imperfect clone of the Man of Steel himself, Superman. He was created by Lex Luthor, as Bizarro embodies the opposite of his clone with chaotic logic that mirrors Superman's heroism in reverse. This wicked clone uses backward speech, simplistic thinking, and powers similar to Superman's but follows a reverse moral compass. McFarlane Toys is now back once again as McFarlane adds him to their Kenner-inspired Super Powers line and is crafted by The Tales of Bizarro World storyline.

This story would find this topsy-turvy clone a home on a cube-shaped planet that would be inhabited by a society with plenty of imperfect duplicates like him. This new cubed world has its own set of bizarre rules, where ugliness is beautiful, wrong is right, and backward is normal. Bizarro is a fun new addition to this line, which will come with a fabric cape and necklace, and he will be featured on his very own retro card back. Pre-orders are live for $9.99, he is set for a November 2024 release and will release alongside a new Batman, Superman, and Riddler.

Bizarro (Tales of The Bizarro World) Super Powers

"Bizarro is an imperfect clone of Superman created by Lex Luthor to destroy the Man of Steel, but the defective duplicate has never succeeded. And, as a superpowered being with very low intellect, Bizarro is a brute known for his childlike and dangerous temper tantrums."

Product Features:

Classic 4.5″ scale DC SUPER POWERS™ figure with articulation

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS™ line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains

Includes Bizarro #1 necklace

BIZARRO is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS™ themed blister card packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC SUPER POWERS™ figures and vehicles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!