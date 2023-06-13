Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Debuts Exclusive 3,000 Piece Black & White Superman Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with even more limited edition exclusive figures as Superman is now flying in and limited to 3,000 pieces

McFarlane Toys is back with another limited edition DC Multiverse figure. Releasing exclusively through Big Bad Toy Store, Superman is landing with a brand new 3,000-piece figure. This version of Superman is a rerelease of the DC Comics Page Punchers Black Adam wave. This figure will feature brand new deco, giving the Man of Steel a new black, white, and red design. He will be showcasing some new heat vision eyes, a nice red flowing cap, and a bright red Superman logo. Just like his previous release, he will feature a pair of swappable hands and some new additions like a themed display base, collectible card, and cardholder. McFarlane's new limited edition figures will also come with a certificate of authenticity, making sure it is legit. This marks the fourth limited-run action figure to arrive for McFarlane Toys, with the Flash, Unchained Superman, and Spawn kicking things off. The DC Comics Superman BBTS Exclusive Limited Black & White Accent figures price at $29.99. The Man of Steel will arrive in June 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Limited Edition Superman Lands a Big Bad Toy Store

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers, Martha and Jonathan Kent, and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers, including super-strength, super-speed, heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, super-breath, and flight. Now, fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Limited edition of 3,000 pieces

BBTS Exclusive

Box Contents

Superman figure

Alternate pair of hands

Collectible art card

Base

