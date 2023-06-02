McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive 3,000 Piece Shadow of Spawn Figure A new limited edition action figure has arrived from McFarlane Toys as this exclusive takes collectors to the world of Spawn

Big Bad Toy Store is back once again with a brand new McFarlane Toys exclusive limited edition release. McFarlane has really started to dish out some limited run figures, which all started with DC Multiverse The Flash coming in at 3,000 pieces. We then got. McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Patina Superman Unleashed figure coming in at 10,000 pieces. Well, another figure has arrived from McFarlane's popular and new Spawn's Universe line. Spawn is back with this limited Shadow of Spawn exclusive black and white accent edition figure. He will be limited the only 3,000 pieces and will feature a nicely crafted green and black deco with chains. This figure looks incredible, and if you are a collector of Spawn, this will be the action figure for you. These limited edition releases are something unique and are not something other toy companies are doing, which makes these pretty special. The Shadow of Spawn is a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive and will be priced at $34.99. He has set to arrive from the shadows in July 2023, and pre-orders can be found right here.

Spawn's Universe Spawn (Shadow of Spawn) BBTS Exclusive

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hellspawn. Make sure to add this limited edition figure to your Spa

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Limited edition of 3,000 pieces

BBTS Exclusive

Box Contents

Spawn figure

2 Chain accessories

Collectible art card

Base

