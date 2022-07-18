McFarlane Debuts New Batman with Bat Black & White DC Direct Statue

This year has been a big year for Batman, with a new live-action film, The Batman, to some very incredible DC Comics statues. The Bat has been through a lot lately, from the chaos of Fear State to new villains and heroes and even a war with Deathstroke. These stories have been incredible, and it is no wonder why toy companies like McFarlane Toys dish out so much Batman. Do not get me wrong; I would love some more variety in the popular 7" DC Multiverse line. However, it is not McFarlane Toys' fault that DC Comics puts so much effort into the Caped Crusader. Batman's always involved in every major DC Comics event, and he is always a badass in them. The Dark Knight sells, and I know I am a sucker for some sweet Bat stuff, so it is nice to see the return of the popular Batman Black & White statue line.

There are over 100 statues in the Batman Black & White statue line, and with the help of McFarlane Toys, the DC Direct lien continues. It looks like more statue is on the way, including a new design from Batman artist Freddie E. Williams II. Our hero is back and is joined by an actual bat this time, giving collectors a very humble statue. Batman comes face to face with this fear with this gorgeous sculpt that also showcases the impressive physique of Bruce Wayne. The Batman Black & White (Freddie E. Williams) 1/10 Scale Statue from DC Direct is priced at $124.99. Pre-orders are live here, and the statue is set to release in August 2022.

"The Batman Black & White: Batman by Freddie E. Williams II statue is a stunningly designed piece that captures an iconic Batman look and design. Fun fact: this is the first statue in the line to actually feature a bat in the piece as well."

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of resin

Based on the DC comics character

Designed by Freddie E. Williams

Highly detailed sculpt