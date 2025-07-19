Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New DC Comics Darkstars (Darkstars Rising) Figure

The end of the DC Multiverse is upon us as a Crisis is coming to McFarlane Toys, but new DC Comics heroes and villains are here to help

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Comics Darkstars figure inspired by the Darkstars Rising storyline.

This 7" figure features two alternate heads, extra hands, and a display base for dynamic posing.

The Darkstars are DC’s aggressive cosmic police force, rivaling the Green Lantern Corps in the comics.

Pre-orders are live for $34.99, with the highly detailed collector edition set to release in August 2025.

McFarlane Toys is preparing for a Crisis of Infinite Earths as they prepare for the end of the DC Multiverse in mid-2026. However, new heroes and villains continue to arise to fight, with some new cosmic soldiers joining the cause. The Darkstars are a formidable cosmic police force in the DC Comics universe. The Controllers created them as a more aggressive alternative to the Green Lantern Corps. First appearing in the early 1990s, the Darkstars were outfitted with advanced exo-mantles that granted flight, energy projection, and superhuman strength.

At one point, Green Lantern John Stewart joined their ranks at one point and now they come to life with McFarlane's DC Comics Collector Edition release. Inspired by the DC Comics Darkstars Rising story, this soldier is ready for a fight with two swapped heads, standard and damaged, and an extra pair of hands. Snagging up a few of these might be exactly what your Green Lantern DC Multiverse collection needs. Pre-orders for Darkstars are already live for $34.99 and set for an August 2025 release.

DC Comics Darkstars (Darkstars Rising) McFarlane Collector Edition

"The Darkstars were formed to patrol space and destroy chaos by the Controllers, an aggressive sect of the Guardians of the Universe, and N.E.M.O., the Network for the Establishment and Maintenance of Order. Ferrin Colos of Zamba, joined the group and was assigned to Earth. After the Darkstars, L.E.G.I.O.N., and the Green Lantern Corps defeated the Triarch – a trinity of evil ancient deities – the three groups agreed on their separate peacekeeping roles in the universe."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

DARKSTARS as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include 1 alternate head, 2 extra hands and figure display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

