McFarlane Debuts New Retro Superman Figure from Batman 66' Comic

Get ready for a blast from the past as McFarlane Toys is back with new retro Batman 66 figures featuring some interesting characters

McFarlane Toys has surprised DC Comics fans with a new wave of retro 6" figures based on the classic Batman 1966 series. However, things are getting an interesting turn as this line has entered the realm of DC Comics. That is right, McFarlane is diving into the extended 1966 universe by bringing some of those characters and adventures to life. While he was not introduced in the actual Batman TV series, Superman made an appearance in the comic book. McFarlane Toys is bringing that version of Superman to life with a brand new figure. Featuring a classic DC Comics look, the Man of Steel has arrived with a fabric cape and some kryptonite for some reason. If you are looking to expand your growing Batman 1966 collection, then this is the figure wants will not want to miss. McFarlane Toys has this classic 66' Superman priced at $17.99, he is set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here. Be sure to look out for some of the other DC Comics inspired 1966 figures that are on the way like Robot Batman.

Superman (DC Retro: Batman 66 Comic)

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kai-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world of Superman."

Based on the classic comic book.

Designed with articulation for posing and play.

Superman includes two kryptonite accessories.

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures.

