Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New SDCC Exclusive with DC Comics Dread Lantern

Another San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive DC Comics figure is coming soon from McFarlane Toys from pages of Dark Nights: Metal

In the Dark Multiverse, the horrors, doubts, and fears of our favorite DC Comics heroes and villains come to life. One of which was the Greene Lantern known as Alan Scott who fell into the darkness of the demon Surtur. To help prevent his Earth-2 from falling, the heroic lantern struck a deal with the demon, which led him to bring Ragnarok to other planets out there. McFarlane Toys is bringing the Dread Lantern to life from the pages of DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal with another San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive. Alan Scott will be joining the DC Multiverse with a fiery head sculpt and fire sword to dish out pain in the galaxy. The Dark Multiverse continues to grow at McFarlane Toys with this exclusive, it is unclear how the Dread Lantern will release, but he can be seen here.

Dread Lantern SDCC Exclusive Revealed by McFarlane Toys

"Following the defeat of the Anti-Monitor™, only one Earth remained! But which Earth? In one timeline, Earth-1's Superman™ prevented Earth-2 Superman from going into final battle, but in the Dark Multiverse, it was Jor-El of Earth-2 who survived. When the powerful demon Surtur sought to destroy this new Earth, Green Lantern™ Alan Scott™ struck an unthinkable deal to protect his planet and its inhabitants. In exchange for Earth's safety, Alan volunteered to serve as the demon's herald. The former Green Lantern now guides Surtur and his armies to unknowing worlds, bringing Ragnarok to trillions upon trillions as the terrible Dread Lantern™."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Dread Lantern includes Flame Sword and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!