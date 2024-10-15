Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, venom
McFarlane Debuts Venom The Amazing Spider-Man #316 Statue
The Marvel Universe has returned to McFarlane Toys as the unveiled a new collection of collectible statues that bring iconic moments to life
Venom is one of Spider-Man's most iconic villains, which was first introduced back in 1988 with Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #300. The symbols original was acquired by Spider-Man during the events of Marvel Comics Secret Wars event, giving the web-slinger a new sleek black and white suit. After taking it over with Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, the suit was found to be a living parasite and can be pretty aggressive when threatened. Even though the suit gave Peter more engird and power, it let him unleash more anger, almost turning him into a villain. Soon, he would remove the symbiote, only leading it onto failed Daily Bugler reporter Eddie Brock, who also had a grudge against Peter Parker.
Soon, these two would bond over their hatred for the same character, creating Venom, a deadly unstoppable force that would go from villain to anti-hero and even a god within the Marvel Comics Universe. Originally created by Todd McFarlane, the Toddfather is now adding his version of Venom to his new line of 1:10 Art Scale Marvel Comics statues. Featuring the artwork of The Amazing Spider-Man #316, this big bad is ready for some brains with this highly detailed statue that is priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store and will release alongside Wolverine, Hulk, Magneto, and Green Goblin.
Venom (The Amazing Spider-Man #316) 1:10th Scale
"Venom's back and ready to tear Spider-Man a new one! But why does Venom hate Spidey so much? With Todd McFarlane on pencils the real question is: Who Cares?"
- Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man Issue #316.
- 1:10th Scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.
- Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.
- Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.