McFarlane Kicks Off DC Comics Flashpoint BAF Wave with Aquaman

McFarlane Toys is back at it again as they debut another Target Exclusive DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure wave. The Crime Syndicate wave has just ended, with Power Ring finishing off the Earth-3 baddies. It looks like we are traveling to a new timeline this time as the hit DC Comics story arc Flashpoint is coming to life. A war between Atlantis and Themyscira has consumed the world, with betrayal and love at the center. Aquaman is kicking off this new McFarlane Toys BAF featuring his Flashpoint designs, and an intense battle cry head sculpt. Uniting all four figures will build Cyborg from the Flashpoint universe, and Aquaman is the starting point. I can assume Wonder Woman is another figure and maybe a weakened Superman. I'm curious to see the whole wave arrive, and this Target Exclusive figure can be found for pre-order right here for $24.99.

Aquaman Kicks Off McFarlane Toys Flashpoint Wave

"In the Flashpoint Timeline, the history of the DC Universe was rewritten. Unlike the heroic Aquaman we know, Arthur Curry returned to Atlantis at a younger age, never developing a sense of compassion and kindness. He instead became a ruthless Emperor, raging war on the Amazons of Themyscira. Once set to enter a political marriage with Princess Diana of the Amazons, Emperor Aquaman now seeks revenge on the Amazons for the death of his true queen, Mera!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

This figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Flashpoint Build-a line will assemble Flashpoint Cyborg

Aquaman is based on his look from the Flashpoint series

Aquaman comes with trident, holder and Flashpoint Cyborg build-a figure chest and base

Includes collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures