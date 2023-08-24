Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Announces Dark Knights of Steel Batman Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as new McFarlane Toys figures are here including new versions of Batman

McFarlane is stepping into the DC Multiverse with a brand new 7" figure that arrives from another universe. In 2021, DC Comics introduced comic book readers to Dark Knights of Steel, a limited series book that was created by legendary Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri. The story is only 12 issues long but ran from November 2021 and just ended in June of 2023. This tale follows the destruction of Krypton, but instead of Kal-El landing in the modern day, it shifts everything to the Medieval Era. Many iconic heroes and villains returned but with a new design based on this era, including Bruce Wayne. This Dark Knight of Steel reimagines Batman as a knight, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing him to life. Armed with a sword, Batman will slay anyone in his path while saving the Kingdom of El and look good while doing it. Collectors will be able to bring home the Batman (Dark Knights of Steel) figure in October 2023 for $19.99, and pre-orders are live here.

Batman from DC Comics Dark Knights of Steel

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Dark Knights of Steel Batman includes sword and base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

