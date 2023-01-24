McFarlane Toys Announces New Aquaman Page Puncher Figure Wave Dive into the depths of Atlantis as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest wave of Page Punchers figures as war rages under the seas with Aquaman

McFarlane Toys is still dominating the DC Comics landscape with its impressive line up of DC Multiverse figures. No one else has really been dishing out DC Universe collectibles at the 6" scale, and they have really standing to stand out. The line might be built around Batman and Gotham City, but that's only because that is where the money is. However, there are more heroes that are starting to get more focus with the McFarlane Toys Page Punchers line. Two versions of this line exist, with the smaller 3" figures and 6" version, all coming with a companion comic. So far, we have seen a wave for Black Adam, Injustice 2, and most recently with The Flash that included Flash, Captain Cold, Heatwave, Gorilla Grodd, and Atom. However, McFarlane Toys is making a splash with this next set with Aquaman! A single teaser image has been released featuring two heroes and two villains, which features:

That is right, this set is pretty incredible, with four figures heading our way with Aquaman, Aqualad, Ocean Master, and Manta. We have already seen Ocean Master and Aquaman figures from McFarlane Toys already, but these ones feature new designs. Aqualad and Manta are two new additions, and Manta has been on many fans list for quite some time. All of these figures look very well done, but we will not know for sure until individual pre-orders arrive. The McFarlane Toys Page Punchers line has not disappointed yet; not only are we getting new updated designs, but new characters. With the molds already created, it is not far off to think we will see DC Comics Classics releases of them later on. No release date is known, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but we can expect them in the coming weeks. In the meantime, all of the current DC Multiverse figures from McFarlane Toys can be found here.