McFarlane Toys Announces the Return of More DC Direct Statues

It was a huge surprise to collectors when DC Comics canned their DC Collectibles division a couple of years ago. It was not long ago that we found out that McFarlane Toys has resurrected the company. The meat some of the fantastic lines were making a return with DC Essentials, statues, Black Black & White, and so much more. The biggest question was what was to come of all the previously announced collectibles, and we are starting to get our answer. McFarlane Toys has revealed the return of some resurrected DC Direct projects with four statues heading our way:

DC Designer Series Catwoman by Stanley Lau 1:6 Scale Statue

1:6 Scale Statue Harley Quinn Red White and Black Harley Quinn by J. Scott Campbell Statue

Statue DC Battle Superman vs. The Flash Racing Statue

DC Designer Series The Batman Who Laughs by Greg Capullo Statue

Just like previous DC Direct releases, each statue will be limited to only 5,000 pieces and new pre-orders have arrived for each. We have already covered most of these when they were originally announced, so it is crazy to see them make their return at long last. DC Direct always perfected its statues by bringing comic art to life, and it is nice to see it make its long-awaited comeback. Catwoman, Batman Who Laughs, Harley Quinn, and Flash vs. Superman are just the first to make their return, and collectors can find them all up for pre-order here. Check out updated pictures of each statue below and behold the return of DC Direct!

"Based on the work of Stanley Lau, this beautiful DC Designer Series statue is classic Catwoman all the way. Standing about 8 inches tall, this statue conveys all that is the character of Catwoman as she is seen with her iconic whip, a stolen jeweled necklace, and her cat companion."

8 inches tall (20.32cm)

1/6 Scale

Made of resin

Based on art by Stanley Artgerm

Limited edition of 5,000 pieces

"Based on Greg Capullo's nightmarish design, The Batman Who Laughs joins the DC Designer Series. Standing over 12 inches tall, this statue features the character with his recognizable spiked mace and menacing grin."

12 inches (30.48cm)

1/6 Scale

Made of resin

Based on art by Greg Capullo

Highly detailed

Limited edition of 5,000 pieces

"The Man of Steel and the Scarlet Speedster square off in this premium polyresin statue sculpted by Alterton and Alejandro Pereira, inspired by the classic Superman #199!"

1/8 Scale

Made of polyresin

Based on the Superman #199 comic book cover

Highly detailed

Sculpted by Alterton and Alejandro Pereira

Limited edition of 5,000 pieces

"Based on one of the variant covers for Harley's Little Black Book #1, this charmingly delightful statue really showcases J. Scott Campbell's recognizable art style. Don't miss your chance to add this popular artist and character to your collection today."

1/10 Scale

Made of resin

Based on art by J. Scott Campbell

Highly detailed

Limited edition of 5,000 pieces