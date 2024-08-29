Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: arkham city, Batman, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Batman: Arkham City 2-Pack Set

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new and exclusive Batman action figure 2-Pack

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts exclusive Batman: Arkham City 2-Pack featuring Batman and Solomon Grundy.

Amazon Exclusive Gold Label set showcases Detective Mode Batman and a detailed Solomon Grundy.

Articulated 7" scale figures with up to 22 moving parts for posing; Batman includes grapple gun.

Pre-orders available on Amazon for $39.99, set to ship in October 2024.

In the critically acclaimed video game Batman: Arkham City, one of the most intense battles is between Batman and the monstrous known as Solomon Grundy. This version of Grundy is a tragic figure who has been brought back to life repeatedly. Each time, he is resurrected through dark magic and science, and every time, his mind decays further, turning him into an unstoppable force. With immense strength and near invulnerability, Batman must take on this brute in the depths of Penguin's lair, and now McFarlane Toys is capturing all the action. A new Amazon Exclusive Gold Label 2-Pack has arrived, and it captures Batman's Detective Mode in full detail with a new deco for each character. Solomon Grundy gets a new orange design showing off his skeletal insides, with Batman getting a nice cool blue paint scheme. Batman will come with a grapple gun, and two collectible art cards are also featured just like all of the DC Multiverse releases. Pre-orders for this deadly fight are already live right on Amazon for only $39.99, and they are set to arrive in October 2024.

Batman and Solomon Grundy (Arkham City) (Gold Label)

"Set inside the heavily fortified walls of a sprawling district in the heart of Gotham City, this highly anticipated sequel introduces a brand-new story that draws together a new all-star cast of classic characters and murderous villains from the Batman universe, as well as a vast range of new and enhanced gameplay features to deliver the ultimate experience as the Dark Knight."

Batman & Solomon Grundy as featured in BATMAN: ARKHAM CITY with DETECTIVE MODE Style

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and mega figure

