McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Batman: Last Knight on Earth 5-Pack

McFarlane Toys has been dominating the toy market with their impressive DC Multiverse, Mortal Kombat, My Hero Academia, The Witcher, and many more figure lines. The man himself, Todd McFarlane, announced that they would be launching their very own online toy store McFarlaneToysStore (here), which is filled with all of their goodies. From statues to action figures, this store will have it all, and they have revealed their first Store Exclusive with a special 5-Pack DC Multiverse set. Coming out of DC Comics, the Batman: The Last Knight on Earth figure wave returns with a massive 5-pack figure box set with all four figures and the Build-A-Figure Bane.

All five figures will get new holographic cards (Including Bane), with the box receiving special silver and gold foil stamping. For fans who have yet to own this wave of Batman figures, this is a badass collectible for them. I have already united all four figures to build my own Bane but getting this in this box-set makes me want to sell them and buy this. With this and the Walmart Exclusive King Shark, I am curious if we will start seeing full BAF solo releases later on through their new store. The Batman Last Knight on Earth (DC Multiverse) Exclusive 5-Pack 7" Figures McFarlaneToysStore exclusive is priced at $124.99. The set is expected to release in October 2021, and pre-orders are live here.

"McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive 5-Pack Boxed Set includes DC Multiverse 7" Figures of Batman, Omega, Scarecrow, Wonder Woman and Bane. Exclusive 5-Pack Boxed Set packaging Includes gold and silver foil stamping. New Exclusive collectable art cards for each character including Bane."

Figures are based on the comic book Batman: Last Knight on Earth #1 (Comic 2019)

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman Last Knight on Earth #3 comes with a baton, lantern holding Joker's head, and base.

Omega comes with alternate hands and a base

Scarecrow comes with alternate hands and flight stand

Wonder Woman comes with a sword and a base