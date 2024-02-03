Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Bow Before Brainiac with McFarlane Toys Latest DC Super Powers Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys and their growing retro DC Comics Super Powers line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a DC Super Powers Brainiac figure, complete with retro style.

Brainiac, a pivotal Superman villain, is featured with his iconic green skin and pink shirt.

The figure will be launched in April 2024, and pre-orders are currently available.

Expect to see additional figures like Manga Batman and Blue Beetle in the same wave.

Brainiac, one of Superman's most formidable foes, this technological being has had a rich history spanning decades in DC Comics. Debuting in Action Comics #242 in 1958, Brainiac is a highly intelligent alien android with advanced technology and a growing thirst for knowledge. He has taken various iterations over the years, including some iterations revolving around him being the reason why Krypton was destroyed. Brainiac has evolved from a green-skinned humanoid to a more cybernetic being, but each version possesses immense intellect, a quench to conquer worlds, and a hate for the Justice League.

McFarlane Toys is bringing Classic DC Comics Brainiac back for their latest wave of the revived DC Super Powers wave. Bow before ether might of this conquerer with this green-skinned looks and bright pink shirt. He will be featured on his very own card back with impressive artwork, and to make things better, it looks like McFarlane Toys will also be bringing his Skull Ship to life. Your growing DC Super Powers collection is about to be preserved for its knowledge in April 2024 for $9.99, and pre-orders are live. Be on the lookout for some of the other heroes and villains in this new wave of figures with Manga Batman, Blue Beetle, Kilowog, and more.

Brainiac (DC Super Powers)

"Brainiac's unquenchable thirst for absolute knowledge, regardless of the billions of innocent lives which might be destroyed in the process, has made him one of the deadliest villains the universe has ever seen."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

BRAINIAC is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

