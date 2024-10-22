Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: creature commandos, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts First Creature Commandos Collectible Statue

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled the first collectible for the upcoming animated feature Creature Commandos with Weasel

Creature Commandos was already a unique DC Comics team that initially debuted back in 1980. The series was set during World War II, featuring a new team of classic monsters, that are taking on the the Axis. They have also been tasked with battling supernatural threats for the U.S. government. Oddly enough, this team of monsters is back and is getting a brand new animated series to kick off the new DC Universe led by James Gunn. It will introduce a new iteration of the Creature Commandos. The series will follow Rick Flag Sr., who is in charge of a new team with Doctor Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, the Bride, G.I. Robot, Nina Mazursky, and Weasel.

Weasel made his grand debut in live-action already with The Suicide Squad, but it is back and is getting animated. To prepare DC Comics fans for the wacky new series, a new set of collectibles has been revealed. Standing 9" tall, Weasel is crazy as usual with this nicely crafted statue, with a Creature Commandos logo on the base. We can imagine more of the Commandos will come to life in this format as time goes on, but for the time being, Weasel is priced at $129.99. Pre-orders are already live right on McFarlane Toys Store with a March 2025 release date.

Weasel (Creature Commandos) 1:8 Scale Resin Statue

"Retrieved from solitary confinement for a position on the Suicide Squad, furry, cross-eyed Weasel looks more like a werewolf…or an Afghan Hound. His weaselly ways give him great agility in combat, but don't hire him to babysit your kids. From the New Television Series Creature Commandos. Follows a group of military super humans composed by a human leader, a werewolf, a vampire, Frankenstein's monster and a gorgon."

Statue is inspired by the Creature Commandos series.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 9" tall (including base).

Made of polyresin.

Limited Edition.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

