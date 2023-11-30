Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, dc direct, joker, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Alex Ross The Joker Purple Craze Statue

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil some new statues including a new Purple Craze The Joker

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases 7.4" tall Alex Ross The Joker statue.

The Joker Purple Craze limited edition numbered for collectors.

Statue inspired by iconic Alex Ross art, includes classic purple suit.

Collectible available at $124.99, slated for January 2024 release.

The Madness of the Joker has been unleashed as McFarlane Toys is back with a new DC Direct statue. This new statue comes in at 7.4" tall and features the infamous Clown Prince of Crime in his signature purple and green suit. With a hat in hand and a mischievous grin, this deadly villain has a new trick up his sleeve and hopefully Batman will be able to stop him. A lot of detail as put into this DC Comics statue as McFarlane Toys pulls this Alex Ross artwork right off the pages. This limited editor Joker statue will be hand numbered and will be a highlight to any Joker or Batman collection out there. TheAlex Ross The Joker Purple Craze statue is priced at $124.99 and is set for a January 2024 release. Be sure to check out some of the other DC Direct statues, like the Batman Black & White to balance out this villainy.

The Joker by Alex Ross (The Joker Purple Craze)

"One of the most iconic and defining takes on The Joker by a legendary artist, is making its entry as the next The Joker Purple Craze Statue. The Joker, based on the art of Alex Ross, makes its stunning debut in the line. Featuring his maniacal smile, classic green hair and purple suit, The Joker struts off the pages of the comics that inspired the statue. This statue is a must have for any Batman collector. What is Batman without The Joker."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 7.4" tall (including base)

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on artwork by Alex Ross

Packaged in 4-color closed box

Perfect companion piece to the Batman Black & White and Harley Quinn Red, White & Black statue lines. (Same Scale)

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

1:10th Scale Statue

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

