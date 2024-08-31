Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: batgirl, Batman, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Animated Batman Figure with Batgirl

Target kicks off their latest Geek Out 2024 event with McFarlane Toys bringing plenty of new exclusives like new animated Batman figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals new Build-A-Zeus wave with animated Batman figures, exclusive to Target Geek Out 2024 event.

Wave includes Christmas Joker, Lighting Strikes Batman, Two-Face, and Batgirl, forming Maxie Zeus when combined.

Batgirl, voiced by Melissa Gilbert in the '90s series, joins the wave with 8 swappable hands but no other accessories.

Pre-orders for the $24.99 figures are live, with the release set for October 2024, only at Target.

Batgirl, aka Barbara Gordon, made her animated debut in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. She was voiced by Melissa Gilbert and is the daughter of Commissioner James Gordon. Joining the Bat Family is an honor in itself, and she has been a faithful ally to the team. McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Build-A-Zeus wave is on the way featuring Batman: The Animated Series. The wave consists of Christmas Joker, Lighting Strikes Batman, Two-Face, and Batgirl finishes the job. Unit all four figures to build Maxie Zeus. Batgirl is a nice addition to this wave mainly because McFarlane Tosy still does not put out a lot of female DC Comics figures, even though the demand is there. Barbara will just come with four pairs of swappable hands with no other Bat-accessoires being included. This entire wave is set for an October 2024 release, and just like most of the Batman: The Animated Series figures, they will only be at Target. Pre-orders are already live for Target's Geek Out 2024 event for $24.99 each.

McFarlane Toys Batman: The Animated Series Batgirl

"A presence in Batman's world ever since she forcibly inserted herself into it, the tenacious Barbara Gordon has spent her life following in the footsteps of her hero father, Commissioner James "Jim" Gordon. While James Gordon has done much to help Gotham City as one of the few honorable cops on the Gotham City Police force, Barbara has done even more as Batgirl. Originally starting her career by imitating Gotham City's legendary Dark Knight, Batgirl has since become her own woman, fighting crime in an original style, and putting her years of training and brilliant mind to work protecting Gotham City's under-served neighborhoods."

BATGIRL™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

BATGIRL™ accessories include 8 extra hands and MAXIE ZEUS Collect-to-build legs piece

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

