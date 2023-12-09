Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Toys Reveals DC Classic Superman DC Multiverse Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they unveil a new figure as another cheerful Superman takes flight

The Man of Steel has landed once again at McFarlane Toys with a brand new DC Multiverse figure. This new Superman is a new DC Comics Classic release, showing off a old school super suit, a brand new head sculpt and cape. Clark Kent is taking flight with a new skiing expression that gives DC Comics fans a better portrait that we have seen in quite some time for Superman. The body, colors, swappable hand accessories, and the included flight display base make this figure worthwhile. This is the right direction for the Man of Steel, and someday we might finally see a comic accurate DC Multiverse. DC Comics fans are getting closer to a DC Classic Justice League, with Wonder Woman on the way and toss of Batman's already available, at least the Trinity can be completed. DC Classic Superman is set to arrive in January 2024, pre-orders are already live for the new increased priced of $22.99.

Superman (DC Classic) DC Multiverse

"Superman is the world's greatest hero. He is a tireless champion dedicated to protecting life and battling injustice not only in his city of Metropolis, but also all over his adopted world and across the universe. With his fantastic powers and abilities, fueled by his alien cells, which hyper-efficiently process the solar energy of Earth's yellow sun, Superman is an unstoppable force for good and a steadfast punisher of evil. Superman is a founding member of the Justice League, and an inspiration to countless other heroes, continuing into the 21st century and beyond."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.



Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

SUPERMAN as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include 4 extra hands and flight stand.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

