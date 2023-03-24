McFarlane Toys Reveals Exclusive Gold Label DC Comics Beast Boy McFarlane Toys is back at it with a new Gold Label Exclusive figure as a non-monster version of DC Comics Beast Boy is on the way

It was not long ago that McFarlane Toys revealed that the Teen Titans were on their way to the DC Multiverse. This impressive Build-A-Figure wave features the Titans from DC Comics with Raven, Nightwing, Arsenal, as well as Donna Troy. The Build-A-Figure was a Sasquatch version of Beast Boy, and it looks like another one is on the way. Releasing exclusively through Walmart, a new Gold Label Beast Boy is on the way featuring a de-powered Garfield Logan. Featuring his DC Comics design from the Nobody's Hero comic, Beast Boy comes with an eagle accessory. This figure is a worthy release for DC Comics Gold Label release, and he should be hitting stores and hopefully online in April. Teen Titans fans can check out the Beast Boy right here in the meantime as well as current pre-orders for the DC Multiverse here.

Beast Boy Returns to McFarlane Toys with Gold Label

"It's not easy being green, but Garfield "Gar" Logan™ certainly makes the best of it. After contracting a rare disease as a child, Gar's parents were forced to administer an experimental genetic treatment involving the DNA of animals with known resistances to the disease as a potential cure. The good news: their experiment worked. The bad news: it had some pretty dramatic side effects. It turned Gar's skin, hair and eyes a bright green color and gave him the incredible ability to shapeshift into any animal at will… with just one important caveat. Any form Gar happens to take will also be completely green, no matter what. So much for being able to blend in."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Beast Boy is featured in his look from Nobody's Hero comic

Includes Beast Boy as an eagle and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures