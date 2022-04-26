McFarlane Toys Reveals Red Lantern Atrocitus Build-A-Figure

The time has come, as McFarlane Toys finally debuted the final piece for their Green Lantern Blackest Night collection. The 7-inch DC Multiverse figure wave will indeed feature a Build-a-Figure with Green and Red Lantern fans able to build the deadly Atrocitus. This powerful Red Lantern is an excellent build a figure and this is probably one of the best DC Comics waves we have seen in quite some time. We can only hope that McFarlane Toys continues to release Blackest Night figures as they did with their DC Comics Batman Dark Nights Metal waves. We did recently covered who we would like to see if McFarlane does continue this line which can be viewed right here. Only one single image has been revealed of Atrocities showcasing his fantastic sculpt and texture of the Red Lantern suit. McFarlane Toys has revealed that tomorrow will kick off pre-orders for the wave with a general release, so most retailers should get pre-orders. Based on past DC Multiverse BAF waves we are mainly looking at $24.99 for each figure.

"Collect all 4 of the Blackest Night Build-A figures and assemble your very own ATROCITUS! Pre-orders start TOMORROW."

The only problem I'm gonna have with this wave is if McFarlane Toys decides to release more sets later on as a McFarlanetoysstore exclusive five-pack. Those five packs have been fantastic, giving fans already pre-built build a figure as well as collectible cards for each figure. They are packed together in one massive box and usually end up being about the same price as it would be to buy the entire set of figures. This is one box that I would've loved to get my hands on over single-release figures, so maybe McFarlane has a surprise for us tomorrow. For fans who were unaware of the Green Lantern Blackest Night BAF wave will include Black Lantern Batman, Black Lantern Superman, Green Lantern Kyle Rayner, and Deathstorm. It is unclear what accessories these figures will include, and all will be revealed tomorrow. Fans can currently find DC Multiverse figures up for sale and pre-order right here, here as well as here. Stay tuned for more information as we see pre-orders go live tomorrow! In brightest day, in blackest night…..