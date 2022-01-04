McFarlane Toys Reveals The Batman Drifter Bruce Wayne Figure

The Batman is only a couple of months away, and I can not wait to see a new take on the beginning of the Dark Knight career. McFarlane Toys has already started to release some figures for the upcoming film with Catwoman, Riddler, Batman, and a new modernized Batcycle. It looks like McFarlane Toys is not done with the releases just yet as they have another reveal for us with Drifter Bruce Wayne and Motorcycle. The figure will feature a not-suit version of Batman with some likeness to Robert Pattinson in civilian clothes with leftover eye shadow from wearing the suit. The teaser image also showcases another vehicle is coming for The Batman with a motorcycle that will be nice to see.

The Batman is coming in hot, and I am excited for more Batman action on-screen, and these figures will be a nice release for the film. We have not received any Bruce Wayne figures for the DC Multiverse line yet which is pretty surprising. However, I'm not sure how well this figure will sell, and I am still confused on why McFarlane Toys keeps giving these figures sideways looking eyes. It works sometimes, but it really ruins the possibilities of these figures and makes them more posable statues rather than actual action figures. If you do plan on collecting The Batman figures from McFarlane Toys then this will be a necessary addition to the line and I'm sure a Selina Kyle will be on the way soon. For collectors who want to dive into the action figure world of The Batman, stay tuned for pre-orders on this Drifter Bruce Wayne and Motorcycle release. Pre-orders for the first wave of figures are already live and can be located right here along with other DC Multiverse figures.