McFarlane Toys Talks $250 Price on Joker Movie Deluxe Collector Set

McFarlane gives a statement on their recent Joker Movie (Live w/Murray Franklin) Limited Edition Deluxe Collector Set price tag

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils $250 Joker Deluxe Collector Set with Murray Franklin figure and playset.

Fans question high price; McFarlane cites restrictions due to Joker's mature theme.

Exclusive set includes figures, playset, replicas like a notebook, and a sign.

Pre-orders available now for March 2024 release; potential for solo releases later.

McFarlane Toys had DC Comics fans rolling their eyes last week as they debuted their long-awaited Joker Movie DC Multiverse figure. The popularity of the first Joker film was pretty incredible; sadly, they ruined it with its insane musical-themed sequel. But, the first film is still pretty loved by fans, who tell the tale of Arthur Fleck, who falls through the cracks of the Gotham City health system and leads into a life of madness and crime. McFarlane finally unveiled his very first DC Multiverse figure, which would be a Deluxe Box Set featuring Franklin Murray and a playset of his wicked talk show interview. However, this bundle comes in at a whopping $250 for figures, a playset, and some random replicas from the film, like a notebook and a sign. McFarlane did manage to reply to fans' concerns about the price with a response on social media with the following statement:

"We've heard your feedback about the pricing of the Joker Movie set and wanted to take a moment to address your concerns. Due to the mature nature of the Joker movie, we faced unique restrictions on pricing options, which made this approach the only way we could release the product. Despite these limitations, we remained committed to delivering a very limited offering that truly feels worth it. That's why we packed as much value into the box as possible, with exclusive details and features we hope you'll enjoy. Your feedback means everything to us, and we'll always strive to provide the best value while honoring the characters and stories you love. Thank you for your passion and input—it's what inspires us to keep improving."

So, it appears that there are some DC Comics licensing and restrictions due to the mature nature of the Joker movie. That is understandable, I mean DC does not even allow McFarlane Toys to give the DC Multiverse gun accessories any more. In the grand scheme of things, any kid out there could see a standard figure like this on the shelves, want one and then look into his background. This can be pretty bad for young kids watching that film, so, understandably, McFarlane is raising the price for something like this to ensure kids can't just get one. However, there are other ways to distribute besides a store; make him a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive or different tiers because $250 is pretty good for two figures, even if a playset and replicas are included. Maybe a solo release can make its way online later on down the line, but pre-orders for this set are live on McFarlane Toys Store right now with a March 2024 release.

