McFarlane Toys Teases Another DC Comics BAF Wave with Speed Metal

It looks like McFarlane Toys is not yet done with DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal. This iconic comic event pretty much kicked off the DC Multiverse giving fans plenty of the Dark Multiverse to go around. More ground was covered with the Batman Who Laughs in the sequel series Dark Nights: Death Metal which created the new era of DC Comics. After the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal #3, a single one-shot tie-in was released, and it looks like this one-shot is McFarlane's next DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure wave with Speed Metal! It is time to rock and roll as new Flash adventures await with some pretty metal versions of our favorite speedsters. McFarlane Toys has showcased two of these upcoming figures so far with the debut of Jay Garrick and Wallace West! Only single teaser images were released, which can be viewed below:

Based on the Dark Nights: Death Metal – Speed Metal One-Shot, we can expect at least four figures in this wave. This will consist of our two speedsters above as well Barry Allen, aka The Flash in a Black Flash suit as well as Wally West with his slick new Dr. Manhattan powers. The Flash Family are doing what they can to stay just out of reach of the Darkest Knight, but with Lightning Knights on their trail, it is going to be hard. The cover of the Speed Metal One-Shot (below) shows off the team as well as maybe our Build-A-Figure.

I am more curious to see who the Build-A-Figure will be, could McFarlane really give us another Batman Who Laughs? Many fans have started to see Dark Flash figures arriving in Walmart stores which would give DC Comics fans some Lightning Knights. The biggest villain in this story is the Darkest Knight, who has gained his new Dr. Mahattan form. Either way, this wave looks great, and I am a sucker for any Dark Nights: Metal merch, so this is a must own wave. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find all this DC Multiverse right here.