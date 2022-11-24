McFarlane Toys Teases Four New DC Comics Figures Are Coming Soon

Nothing can seemingly stop McFarlane Toys as even more DC Multiverse teasers have arrived. Both Gotham and Metropolis are highlighted in this set of reveals, with four new figures on the way. Our first release gives an iconic clone new life as Conner Kent is ready for action with a new Superboy. Featuring a modern DC Comics look, Superboy is prepared to change up the status quo with his edgy look. It is exciting to see Connor Kent arrive in the DC Multiverse, and hopefully, McFarlane Toys can continue to build up a Superman catalog. Speaking of sidekicks, McFarlane Toys is also taking us back to Gotham as Thomas Duke, a.k.a. The Signal, is joining the Bat Family. Thomas is fairly new to the Bat Family, and his iconic yellow armored bat suit is faithfully recreated with McFarlane.

Continuing on with the reveals, it looks like we are staying in Gotham with not one but two reveals. Many fans say that the DC Comics Multiverse line is Batman focused, which is fairly true. However, it is not McFarlane's fault that the Dark Knight has an incredible Rogue's Gallery and an amazing set of allies. Gotham is in trouble this time as Mr. Freeze and the Joker are ready to divide and conquer. Joker features an Infinite Frontier design showing off his iconic purple and green deco as well as brand-new DC Comics head sculpt. Mr. Freeze, on the other hand, does not seem to be specifically comic book based, but he is crafted to perfection in his cry suit. From all the Hugh tech gear to his dome helmet, this frosty villain is about to be a highlight of any Batman collection. Fans can find all things DC Multiverse right here, and stay tuned for full reveals on these teases as they arrive.