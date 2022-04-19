McFarlane Toys Teases Green Lantern Blackest Night Kyle Rayner Figure

McFarlane Toys continues to tease their newest DC Multiverse wave with another brand new reveal. Coming out of the iconic and massive DC Comics event, Green Lantern: Blackest Night, Kyle Rayner is ready for action. This legendary Green Lantern is a welcoming addition to McFarlane Toys 7" DC Multiverse line and marks the third lantern to arrive. Hal Jordan has not received a solo release yet but instead released in a Dark Nights Metal Dawnbreaker 2-Pack. John Stewart did get two releases with an Animated Justice League and a DC Comics New 52 release. Kyle Rayner plays a major role in the Green Lantern Blackest Night story arc, and fans will be excited about this release. He is getting more o a standard debut allowing for more non-Blackest Night adventures, which are nice. Only one image has been revealed by McFarlane Toys for the figure, which is:

"Devour will. Kyle Rayner from Blackest Night is COMING SOON!" He will feature a texted Green Lantern costume, and he will feature his masked look along with green willpower effects. I am sure the Blackest Night storyline is taking over for Dark Nights Metal, allowing McFarlane Toys to capture ether dark side of the DC Universe. This marks the fourth figure from the comic with Black Lantern versions of Batman, Superman, and Deathstorm. Rumor is that this is a Build-A-Figure wave, but the real question is who is the deadly BAF they want to include? Either way, I am sure McFarlane Toys will continue to explore this story in the future, and fingers crossed as I would love to see some more colorful DC Comics Lanterns come alive. Pre-orders and other info are not known at this time, but fans can find all current McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures up for pre-order and purchase right here