McFarlane Toys Teases Green Lantern Blackest Night Kyle Rayner Figure
McFarlane Toys continues to tease their newest DC Multiverse wave with another brand new reveal. Coming out of the iconic and massive DC Comics event, Green Lantern: Blackest Night, Kyle Rayner is ready for action. This legendary Green Lantern is a welcoming addition to McFarlane Toys 7" DC Multiverse line and marks the third lantern to arrive. Hal Jordan has not received a solo release yet but instead released in a Dark Nights Metal Dawnbreaker 2-Pack. John Stewart did get two releases with an Animated Justice League and a DC Comics New 52 release. Kyle Rayner plays a major role in the Green Lantern Blackest Night story arc, and fans will be excited about this release. He is getting more o a standard debut allowing for more non-Blackest Night adventures, which are nice. Only one image has been revealed by McFarlane Toys for the figure, which is:
"Devour will. Kyle Rayner from Blackest Night is COMING SOON!"