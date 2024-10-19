Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: batman v superman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils Batman V Superman Knightmare Batman Figure

The world of The DC Multiverse expands once again as they bring to life a new set of cinematic figures from Batman V Superman

McFarlane Toys continues to bring the world of DC Comics cinema to life, and their latest conquest is with Batman V Superman. A whole wave of figures is on the way, capturing some of the heroes and villains from the controversial film. One of which is the Knightmare Batman, an alternate reality version of the Caped Crusader in a post-apocalyptic setting. This version of the Bat is a little darker than his comic book counterpart and has watched his world fall to the might of Darkseid with Superman by his side.

This version of the Dark Knight has been seen throughout the Snyderverse, and now he is finally joining the DC Multiverse. This figure is a long-awaited release, showing off Batman in his tactical bat-suit with trenchcoat, goggles, and binoculars accessories. Sadly, McFarlane did not include a fabric jacket for this release, which is an odd choice with other figures like Mr. Terrific and other Batmen getting fabric capes. Maybe there will be a special God Label release in the future for him, but pre-orders have arrived for $22.99 with a November 2024 release.

Batman Knightmare (Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice)

"Gotham City's formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis's most revered, modern-day savior, while a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it's ever known before."

BATMAN (KNIGHTMARE) as featured in BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes goggles, binoculars and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and character biography on the back.

