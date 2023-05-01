McFarlane Toys Unveils Exclusive Autographed Spawn Monolith Figure A new and autographed McFarlane Toys figure is on the way as a new Spawn Megafig with Autographed Lithograph Art Print arrives

Spawn's Universe is in full effect; the legendary record-breaking Spawn comic has expanded its mythos to new heights. McFarlane Toys has unveiled that the Hellspawn Monolith will be joining their Gold Label Collection as a GameStop exclusive. This new MegaFig release will now come with a limited edition Autographed Lithograph Art Print signed by Todd McFarlane himself! For those unaware, plenty of new heroes, villains, teams, and stories have arrived in the world of Spawn, including plenty of new Hellspawns. One of which is, Monolith, who was introduced among other deadly Hellspawns in Spawn #312. This titan once served as a servant of the powerful Omega Spawn, but this alinement has since changed.

McFarlane Toys has brought this beast to life once again with some impressive detail that Spawn fans won't want to miss. Since his debut, Monolith has joined The Scorched, which is a team of Hellspawns in charge of protecting the world from supernatural threats in Spawn's Universe. The main team features Al Simmons, She-Spawn II, Medieval-Spawn II, Gunslinger, Redeemer, and even Eddie Frank the Reaper. Monolith has joined the team as well, bringing some deadly hell power to the team, and now collectors can bring him home. Pre-orders will be found here soon for $79.99, and he is set for a June 2023 release, so be on the lookout at GameStop stores as well this summer.

McFarlane Toys Autographed Monolith Arrives at GameStop

"A walking mountain of strength, power, and savagery of Hell. His monsters visage hides his innate intelligence and cunning from the world. What his motives are, and who he will fight for are still unclear."