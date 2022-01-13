Batman Year Two Deluxe McFarlane Toys Figures Return this Friday

Todd McFarlane took to Facebook late last night to reveal that the popular 2021 Target Exclusive Batman Year Two figure is coming back. Originally slated as an NYCC 2021 exclusive, this deluxe figure set captures one of McFarlane's stories from his time at DC Comics. It looks like both Signed and Unsigned versions of the figure will be returning which are priced at $49.99 and $69.99. The figure will have a display base with gravestone and a massive plastic cape to capture one of McFarlane's Batman designs, which is fitting. Batman will also feature additional arms to allow collectors to display him in action outside of the posed plastic cape. Set to release on Friday, collectors will have to fight the Target site once again, so keep an eye out for the drop sometime tomorrow. Good Luck.

"After failing miserably to defeat the Reaper, Batman must consider fighting fire with fire, which unfortunately puts him at deadly odds with the Gotham City Police Department. Forced to then work with Joe Chill as a result, the man responsible for killing his parents, Batman must do what he can to put an end to the Reaper's tyranny, even if it goes against his best interest."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman is based on his look from the Batman Year Two comic

Batman includes, a large stylized cape, a fabric cape, a batarang, and a cemetery base

The Large Stylized cape can be removed from the figure and replaced with the fabric cape at will by removing the figure's head. Arms are removable as well to fit the stylized cape on the figure, and then can be reassembled by popping them back in to the figure

Included collectable art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures