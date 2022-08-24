Check Your Pockets as Catwoman is Coming Soon to McFarlane Toys

Catwoman is back and ready to join the Dark Knight in new adventures in the wicked and crime-filled Arkham City. A new Build-A-Figure wave is on the way from McFarlane Toys for their popular DC Multiverse line. The newest wave takes us back to the hit video game Batman: Arkham City, with each figure holding a piece to resurrect Solomon Grundy. We already know McFarlane Toys do not think female action figures will sell, but this figure is the best one in the entire wave. Since we still don't have a DC Comics version of Catwoman, this is the best one yet, and I have high hopes for her Selina Kyle will include just her whip and display base, which is all she really needs. The sculpt and design are nicely done, and she makes a nice addition to build up your McFarlane Toys Batman collection. Catwoman is priced at $24.99, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"An orphan who learned to survive on the mean streets of Gotham City. Selina Kyle turned to thievery to survive. Determined to do it with style, she learned martial arts and trained in gymnastics to perfect her skills. Her criminal activities are tempered by a reluctant altruism, making her an inconstant villain and occasional hero. She maintains a complicated, adversarial relationship with Batman that frequently turns flirtatious and occasionally romantic."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Arkham City Build-a line will assemble Solomon Grundy

Catwoman is featured in her outfit from the Video Game Batman: Arkham City

Catwoman comes with whip, Solomon Grundy build-a figure torso and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures