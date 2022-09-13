McFarlane's Dragons Return with the Eternal Clan Dragon Statue

McFarlane Toys has announced the return of one of their classic collectibles lines as the world of dragons is back. After nearly 14 years, McFarlane's Dragons are back as Series 8 returns with the arrival of the Eternal Clan. These statues are better than ever, coming in at roughly 13" tall with impressive detail and craftsmanship showcasing the dragon's size and detail. Myth becomes a reality this time, and it is not as majestic as we originally thought, and McFarlane knows just how to capture that. These statues are very well done and are honestly perfect for the price of $39.99. The McFarlane Dragon's line was popular for many years between 2004- 2008, so it is great to see this line of fantasy make a return in this surge of nostalgia. Pre-orders are already live for Series 8: Eternal Clan right here, and their myth comes to life once again in October 2022.

"Long forgotten, such creatures were now thought to be myth and fantasy. Titans of the ancient realms, who dwelled long before man, ruling every corner of the earth. But they disappeared, and with them their stories and power slipped into legend. Or so we were left to believe. Recent appearances of monsters in far off regions and secluded mountains. Survivors, if any, were left rambling about giant winged beasts. Teeth and talons rendering everything before them to nothing. This couldn't possibly mean their return. Humanity has always been known for their stories of fancy. After all… who would believe the Dragons came back?"

Incredibly detailed 13.5in statue

Incudes sculpted base to showcase the dragon's size and details

Dragon comes with large attachable wings.

Figure is showcased in New McFarlane's Dragons window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane's Dragons