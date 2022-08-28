Mego Announces New DC Comics 5000 Piece Limited Edition Figures

Mego has is history with DC Comics, mainly for its long-running line of World's Greatest Super Heroes collectibles. It was in 1972 when the toy company got its boost from its stepping into the world of DC Comics. This gave comic book fans some of the first high-quality figures of their favorite heroes and villains, with Batman, Robin, Superman, and Aquaman kicking off the line. The line was incredible, and some of the dolls are still pretty expensive collectors' items. The line lasted until 1983, and Mego went under, but decades later Mego returned in 2018 to give fans even more dolls and continue bringing the world of DC Comics to life.

So many legendary comics have been released since the fall of Mego back in the early 80s, but they're trying to stay up to date. Three new limited edition figures are on the way with some Elseworlds characters. Red Son Superman, Flashpoint Batman, and Jason Todd aka Red Hood, are making their debut in the hit doll line. Each is a PX Previews exclusive and will feature fabric elements, accessories, and a sweet card back packaging. They are all priced at $19.99, are set for a November 2022 release, and pre-orders can be found online here or at your Local Comic Book Store.

"I thought that world … that timeline would replace ours …. DC Comics – Flashpoint Batman is making his Megoverse debut! Officially licensed and super-poseable, he features 26 points of articulation for reenacting all your favorite action scenes along with comic book accurate cloth costume and head sculpt! This limited-edition Flashpoint Batman action figure comes equipped with a variety of accessories on a fully illustrated retro-style blister card! The PREVIEWS Exclusive Mego DC Heroes Flashpoint Batman is limited to only 5000 pieces, don't miss out on adding this fan favorite Super-Hero to your Mego collection!"

"Call me the Red Hood. DC Comics – the Red Hood is making his Megoverse debut! Officially licensed and super-poseable, he features 26 points of articulation for reenacting all your favorite action scenes, and comes with comic book accurate cloth costume and head sculpt! This limited-edition Red Hood action figure comes equipped with a variety of accessories on a fully illustrated retro-style blister card!"

"Now? Now I save the world. DC Comics – Red Son Superman is making his Megoverse debut! Officially licensed and super-poseable, he features 26 points of articulation for reenacting all your favorite action scenes. Red Son Superman comes with comic book accurate cloth costume and head sculpt!"