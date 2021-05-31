Overwatch D.Va and MEKA Come To Life With Good Smile Company

For the 5th Anniversary of Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment sent us some amazing collectibles found on the Blizzard Gear Store. One of the coolest pieces we received was the MEKA Nendoroid from Good Smile Company. Standing roughly 7.88" tall, this articulated MEKA is ready for combat as D.Va enters the battlefield. The figure only includes the MEKA itself, but after seeing it in person, I just had to show off D.Va with her partner in crime. When finally displayed together, this is a one truly incredible collectible that Overwatch fans will want in their collection ASAP.

Both Overwatch Nendoroid figures feature standard Classic Skin costume from the game, making that pink really pop this time around. The MEKA comes with a display base that fans can capture the bot in a variety of poses that features D.Va's logo loud and proud. The MEKA does have some articulated pieces like the engines, legs, arms, guns, and engines. The Overwatch bot does open up, allowing collectors to display their Good Smile Company D.Va on the inside as she prepares for battle. It was defiantly a pain to try and position her inside with her articulated body following apart a lot of the time.

However, after all was said and done, they created something truly remarkable when these two were finally united. Both figures complement each other beautifully, with a huge set of display options coming from the complete set. This was the 2.0 Nendoroid Overwatch D.Va that feature the articulated hair, and that alone was game-changing, allowing for even more position with her by herself. Whether you want to display the MEKA by itself or with D.Va, this is one collectible that is a must-own piece for any D.Va main out there. This beauty just releases, and fans can find the MEKA located here, and be sure to add the limited edition Overwatch Concept Art Print to your collection here, as well, before it's too late. I'm ready to initiate self-destruct sequence!