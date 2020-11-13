Konami and Open Bionics Release Official Metal Gear Solid Bionic Arm

Konami Entertainment has teamed up with award-winning prosthetics company Open Bionic to create something truly unique from Metal Gear Solid. Just like something you would see straight out of the video games, the Venom Snake bionic arm has been revealed. The arm has been treated for below-elbow amputees that combine right into with Open Bionics "Hero Arm," which is the most affordable bionic arm that the company offers. Daniel Melville was the first user to obtain the new Metal Gear Solid design. Being a fan of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, Daniel, can't believe in having Snake's arm in real life. People can really connect with video games, and being able to relate your life to an action hero is something heroic on its own.

Konami and Open Bionics brought Venom Snake's arms to life to connect the bridge between reality and fiction. Simple actions like this can really change the lives of hundreds of amputees, both kids and adults. Since Open Bionics has started, the Metal Gear Solid design has been avidly requested, and they wanted to do it just right. This Konami collaboration is truly a game-changer that can allow amputees to one of their favorite characters. If you know or know someone who is an upper limb amputee and is interested in getting a Hero Arm from Open Bionics, they can find that info located here. The Metal Gear Solid "Venom Snake" Covers are already available for people who already have then Hero Arm, and it can be found online, and it will even be delivered by Christmas here. Check out Daniel and the new Metal Gear Solid attachment from Open Bionics for their Hero Arm below.

Konami and Open Bionics Make Metal Gear Solid Dreams a Reality

"Gaming giant KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT Inc. has teamed up with award-winning prosthetics company Open Bionics to release an official Metal Gear Solid "Venom Snake" bionic arm for below-elbow amputees. The striking new design clips onto Open Bionics' 'Hero Arm', which is the world's most affordable multi-grip bionic arm. Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Melville, who was born without his right hand and has been wearing a Hero Arm for over three years, is the very first recipient of the new Metal Gear Solid design. Daniel, from Reading, U.K., said: "This is unbelievable. It's everything I've ever wanted from a bionic arm. I'm an avid gamer and love Metal Gear Solid so much and to actually have Snake's arm in real life is just insane."

"Venom Snake, a mercenary leader voiced by Kiefer Sutherland, is the protagonist of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which was released in 2015 to critical acclaim. The fictional character lost his arm in an explosion and wears an iconic red and black bionic arm complete with detachable missile functionality and gadgets to stun enemies. While the Hero Arm isn't equipped with weapons, it is an impressive feat of engineering that is changing the lives of hundreds of upper limb amputees; both adults and children as young as eight years old. Bristol-based Open Bionics use 3D printing and 3D scanning, along with some clever software and design to custom-manufacture each Hero Arm, which can then be accessorized with magnetic clip-on covers. The Metal Gear Solid "Venom Snake" covers are available now."

"Takayuki Kubo, President of KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT, Inc., said: "We're incredibly excited to collaborate with Open Bionics, who are at the cutting edge of robotics. We're thrilled to see the iconic Metal Gear aesthetic of Venom Snake and his bionic arm burst out of the screen and come to life, in a dynamic fusion of technology and design that is changing the lives of upper limb amputees all over the world." Samantha Payne, COO and Co-founder of Open Bionics, said: "Since Open Bionics founded six years ago, Snake's arm is one of the most requested cover designs for the Hero Arm, so we're delighted to offer this to our users and grateful to KONAMI for collaborating to make fiction a reality. This collaboration came about from a mutual appreciation of art, science, and technology. It's pure joy to see this piece of engineering and art impact a person's life. Upper limb amputees can sign-up for a Hero Arm on our website."

Upper limb amputees interested in getting a Hero Arm can register interest at www.openbionics.com/sign-up where Open Bionics will determine eligibility and arrange an assessment. The Metal Gear Solid "Venom Snake" Covers are available for Hero Arm users to buy now online for delivery by Christmas: www.openbionics.com/metal-gear-solid-snake-arm