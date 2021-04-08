Superman Goes Retro With New Mezco Toyz 5 Points Boxed Set

Mezco Toyz continues to expand their vintage-inspired toy line, 5 Points, as they debut their newest set with Superman and The Mechanical Monsters Deluxe Boxed Set. The Man of Steel is back again for this deluxe set with an appearance from the classic 1940's Fleischer cartoon. The set includes 4 figures with Lois Lane, Mechanical Monster Number 5, Superman, and Clark Kent. Each figure will feature 5 points of articulation, and Mezco Toyz has included swappable hands for both Superman and Mechanical Monster Number 5.

Some of the Superman 5 Points Boxed Set will also have a quick change phone booth to have collectors with from Clark Kent to Superman with ease. The packaging will also turn into a double-sided playset with Mad Scientist Lab or a Jewelry Storefront. This is a great collectible for any Man of Steel fan, and the 5 Points Boxed Set is priced at $90. It is set to release between September – November, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Up in the sky, look: it's a bird. It's a plane. It's Superman! 5 Points present – Superman (1941): Deluxe Boxed Set, inspired by the 1940s animated short The Mechanical Monsters. Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound – this Superman deluxe boxed set contains 3 figures, a giant fire shooting robot, a quick-change phone booth, and multi-level, triple environment diorama!"

"How's this for a story, Miss Lane? Clark Kent goes into the phone booth, and Superman comes out thanks to the quick-change feature! Once assembled, the retro play set diorama creates the well-guarded House of Jewels storefront on one side, and a two-story diorama of The Mad Scientist's lab on the reverse side. The lab comes complete with a drawbridge door that opens and rows of Mechanical Monsters with a secret volcanic cavern below where the monsters are forged."

THE 5 POINTS SUPERMAN – THE MECHANICAL MONSTERS (1941): DELUXE BOXED SET INCLUDES:

Superman – Strange visitor from another planet with powers far beyond those of mortal men. Superman comes with two pairs of interchangeable arms for dynamic posing and a soft molded cape.

Clark Kent – Superman's alter ego, Clark, conceals his heroic identity as a mild-mannered reporter for The Daily Planet. Clark comes with a holdable

Lois Lane – A tenacious investigative reporter at the Daily Planet. Strong, assertive, and able to handle herself in dangerous situations, Lois comes with a small notebook accessory to document her next big scoop.

Mechanical Monster Number 5 – A small army of evil robots created by The Mad Scientist to steal money and jewels, the Mechanical Monsters were unstoppable perpetrators of crime. This oversized machine of mayhem comes with two pairs of interchangeable arms for dynamic posing, an interchange propeller that attaches to the neck, a hinged compartment on the back of its body, and removable flame FX that attach to its eyes.

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) notebook

One (1) steno pad

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable Superman arms

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable Mechanical Monster arms

One (1) propeller attachment for Mechanical Monster

Two (2) flame FX for Mechanical Monster

Four (4) display bases

"5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, poseable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. 5 Points Superman – The Mechanical Monsters (1941): Deluxe Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."