Mezco Toyz Debuts Mega Jason Friday The 13th Figure with Sound

This month gave us our first Friday the 13th of the year and horror fans were excited as always. It looks like Mezco Toyz was also pretty excited as a new collectible slipped under our raider for the main event. A Mega Friday the 13th, Jason is here coming in at 15 inches tall, fetus 9 points of articulation, and comes with his signature machete. Mezco has designed this slasher after Friday The 13th Part 3 and will even feature sound effects. Friday the 13th fans will be impressed with his real cloth clothing as well as his collector friendly windowed box, which is perfect for in-box collectors.

It is the sound effects that are the most intriguing of this Friday the 13th figure and I wish we knew what we would be hearing. I would assume it's the classic horror theme from the slasher film or some saber sound effects to match up with his machete. Jason's mask is pretty sweet too, and it has his craved wood vibe that I am really digging. The Friday the 13th Mega Jason with Sound Feature from Mezco Toyz is priced at $98. He is set to release in August – October 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Mezco Unleashes Mega Jason Friday The 13th Figure with Sound Feature – He's terrorized Camp Crystal Lake, the Big Apple and even the far reaches of space. Now Mezco lets you take the creepy camper-killer home. Introducing Mega Jason from the Friday The 13th horror film series. Standing an imposing 15inches, this super-sized psycho comes complete with his trademark machete and plays his iconic signature sound effect that let's you know when Jason is near."

"The Mega Jason Friday The 13th figure features 9 points of articulation for dynamic camper menacing poses. Jason comes dressed in real cloth clothing modeled after his appearance in Friday The 13th Part 3. The sound is activated by a discrete button on his back. The Mega Jason Figure comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box suitable for display in your collection or around the campfire."

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.