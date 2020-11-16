DC Comics Dr. Fate Creates Some Magic With Mezco Toyz

The most powerful sorcerer from the world of DC Comics is getting his own figure from Mezco Toyz. Dr. Fate has arrived and ready to join your other heroes in your One:12 Collective collection. Dr. Fate is packed with high amounts of detail as Mezco Toyz brings his iconic design to life. His suit features a fitted bodysuit, wired cape, knee-high boots, and a leather-like tasset. To make things even more magic, the DC Comics sorcerer will come with a light-up helmet, chest piece, and an unmasked Kent Nelson head sculpt. Dr. Fate will also come with the Book of Thoth with real paper pages that can be opened and closed. Lastly, he gets three different magic projections that will show off his powerful magic at work.

Dr. Fate is not the most popular DC Comics character, but he is one of the coolest. I am a big fan of the lesser-known heroes of DC, and Mezco Toyz is really doing him some justice with this figure. From light-up pieces to the variety of magical spell projections, any DC Comics fan will be happy to have this Dr. Fate figure in their collection. The DC Comics Dr. Fate One:12 Collective Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $95. He is set to release between March-May of 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

Your Fate Has Arrived With Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective

"The One:12 Collective welcomes Dr. Fate, the most powerful heroic sorcerer on Earth. The One:12 Collective Dr. Fate wears a fitted bodysuit underneath his fortified light-up chest armor, a leather-like cape with integrated posing wire, a leather-like tasset, and knee-high boots. The Master of Magic comes complete with two head portraits including a Helmet of Fate portrait with light-up eyes and an unmasked Kent Nelson portrait. An additional Helmet of Fate is included that can be held."

"Dr. Fate proves his magical prowess is unmatched, complete with three different magic projection effects that attach to his wrist-mounted posing post and the Book of Thoth, a magic tome containing dangerous spells. The Book of Thoth can open and close, features real paper pages, and comes with an additional wrist-mounted posing post. Harnessing magical powers older than the beginning of human civilization, Dr. Fate has been defending the side of light since the days of ancient Egypt. If there is a supernatural power that threatens to engulf planet Earth, rest assured that Dr. Fate will be at the ready."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DR. FATE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of spell hands (L&R) One (1) pair book holding hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Leather-like cape with integrated posing wire

Fitted body suit

Fortified chest armor with light-up function

Wrist gauntlets

Leather-like tasset

Knee-high boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Helmet of Fate

Three (3) magic projection FX

One (1) Book of Thoth

Two (2) wrist-mounted posing posts

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Dr. Fate figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.