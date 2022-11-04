Fall Guys x Masters of the Universe Collab Figures Huts Mattel

Mattel is bringing their latest collaboration with the hit video game Fall Guys to life with Mattel Creations. The Masters of the Universe franchise has gone digital as new themed costumes have arrived in-game. It also looks like this design is coming to collectibles form with a special edition 4-pack figure set. Competition has exited the TV and has hit Masters of the Universe and Fall Guys fans' shelves with this set that includes He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and Battlecat. All four figures come in at roughly 3.5" tall, with each having articulation hips and shoulder, and each has its own themed accessory.

It is collaboration pieces like this are always a treat for fans of the franchises. They are usually only dedicated for a very specific collector, but Mattel did go all in on their design and packaging. If you have the power and need more Fall Guys collectibles, then this special themed 4-pack set of figures is for you. Pre-orders are live for the Fall Guys x Masters of the Universe 4-Pack are live right here for $50. Who will be the last bean standing?

Fall Guys x Masters of the Universe 4-Pack Exclusive Set

"Tumblin' out of Fall Guys is a troop of our favorite MOTU characters! These tubby figures have a bean-shaped twist that look just like the characters in the party royale game where players compete in off the wall competitions until only one victor remains. This set comes with He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and Battlecat. Who will be the last bean standing?"

MOTU x Fall Guys 4-Pack

Each figure stands 5.5 inches tall

Includes He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and Battlecat

He-Man comes with power sword

Skeletor comes with havoc staff

Articulated at the shoulders and hips

Premium packaging