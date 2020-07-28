Mezco Toyz SDCC Wrap-Up: All the Reveals in One Place

Mezco Toyz had a great San Diego Comic Con weekend this year. Clan of the Golden Dragon Gomez and Gold Skull One:12 Collective figure releases were not the only surprises. Mezco Toyz had 11 reveals over the weekend with upcoming collectibles with 5-Point, Living Dead Dolls, Mezco Designer Series, and more. One of the biggest surprises was the announcement is that Marvel Comics Fantastic Four will be getting One:12 Collective figures. With their long line of Marvel figures, the introduction of Marvel's favorite superhero family will be a pleasant return. I just hope we can get single releases instead of a pricey bundle. Maybe even some villain introductions later on like Dr. Doom or even go cosmic with Silver Surfer. There were a couple more One:12 reveals like the living reincarnation of the iconic mythical painting; The Death Dealer. X-Men's Bishop will also be returning to the past with a new and glorious figure that has not one but two head sculpts. Lastly, DC Comics John Constantine will be coming as well with a deadly magical figure. Mezco Toyz One:12 was not the only franchises with Popeye, Monsters, and Ultraman getting 5-Point figure releases.

Mezco Toyz has so many other figures coming soon too like Addams Family Morticia and Gomez Living Dead Dolls. This dynamic duo is the perfect couple to come to the LDD collection and horror fans will be very pleased. Speaking of Living Dead Dolls, Scooby-Doo and the gang will have their hands full as Mezco Toyz shows off some iconic villains will be coming soon to the series. Mezco Designer Series will also be getting some new additions as Alien and Predator get revealed. Packed with detail and ready for the hunt as each figure will please any science fiction horror fan. All of these SDCC 2020 reveals were exciting to see and we can wait to get more info on each. Pre-orders are not live for anything just yet but there is plenty of current collectibles that people can still pre-order here. Check out all the pictures of each reveal below, which one is your favorite? MezcoCon 2020 Reveals:

#1 – One:12 Collective – Marvel X-Men – Bishop

#2 – 5 Points – Ultraman and Red King

#3 – Mezco Designer Series – Predator

#4 – Living Dead Dolls – Scooby-Doo Monsters

#5 – 5 Points – Popeye Set

#6 – Mezco Designer Series – Alien

#7 – One:12 Collective – Death Dealer

#8 – Living Dead Dolls – Addams Family

#9 – One:12 Collective – DC Comics – John Constantine

#10 – 5 Points – Monsters

#11 – One:12 Collective – Marvel – Fantastic Four