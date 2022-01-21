Mezco Toyz Reveals Captain Nemo Expansion Pack with Wave Rider

This right here is what I love about Mezco Toyz, as no other company out there is using expansion packs for their action figures. We have seen a nice Doc Nocturnal expansion pack in the past as well as weapon kits, but now Mezco is stepping it up a notch. To help their new Captain Nemo figure, a mighty expansion pack has been revealed with his stingray-styled sea-sled known as the Wave Rider. This beautifully designed companion piece will hold a single One:12 figure and is sculpted and detailed to perfection. The Captain Nemo fun does not end there as fans will also get some added accessories for Nemo with a trident, goggles, utility belt, and trident storage. Whether you love Captain Nemo or need an underseas collectible, then look no further as pre-orders are live. The Rumble Society Wave Rider & Captain Nemo Expansion Pack is priced at $90, set to release between June – August 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Ride the crest of adventure with the Wave Rider and Captain Nemo Expansion Pack! Developed by Captain Nemo himself, the Wave Rider is an advanced sea-sled that is made to ride the surface of water as a one-man vehicle, though it can carry an added passenger if needed. Most One:12 Collective figures can securely stand atop The Wave Rider and hold onto the reins. The Captain Nemo Expansion Pack includes Nemo a trident staff, a pair of goggles, a vest with Trident storage, and utility belt. Visit RumbleSociety.com to learn more about the ever-growing universe of Rumble Society."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE WAVERIDER FEATURES:

Six (6) foot pegs for multiple posing options

A turntable tail rudder

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 12" wide and 16" long

A posing post port for special posing post (included)

Engine tubes

Control reigns

CAPTAIN NEMO EXPANSION PACK:

Wearable Aqua-Vest with Trident holster

Trident staff

Goggles

Utility belt with functioning clasp and pouches

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective special adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Wave Rider & Captain Nemo Expansion Pack is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.