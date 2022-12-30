Mickey Mouse and Friends Go Platinum with Beast Kingdom Statues

Mickey Mouse and his friends are back with some shiny and expensive new collectible statues Beast Kingdom is here to help celebrate the mighty centennial of Disney with their 100 Years of Wonder collection. We've already seen a nice variety of collectibles arrive with DAH Mickey, and some D-Stage statues. Now, things get large and in charge with some pricey limited edition 40" tall platinum statues. Four statues are getting released Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Experiment 626 (Stitch). Each of these Disney characters is a special edition release with a nice sparkling platinum paint, which is perfect for that centennial celebration. Beast Kingdom will be including individual number plaques with each, and each will come in at an unbelievable $7,934.99. Any interested collectors will have to contact Beast Kingdom directly to get theirs, and all four can be seen below and found here.

Disney Goes Platinum for 100 Years of Wonder

"The Walt Disney Company has been a staple of family entertainment for 100 years. Founded in 1923, Disney is celebrating its centenary, a tremendous milestone that is sure to be talked about and enjoyed the world over. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand'is ready to take four of the most celebrated Disney characters and bring them to life for collectors to enjoy on this most important of occasions. What's more the designs are under the highly collectable MasterCraft line of hand-painted masterpieces."

"Disney 100 Years of Wonder platinum edition MasterCraft series is a collection of four 40-inch statues that include the mighty Mickey Mouse himself, Minnie, Donald Duck and the wackiest Disney alien, Stich. The high quality statues are made released in a special edition, sparkling platinum paint fit for a centennial celebration. Including individually number plaques, this is a release not to be missed."