Mickey Mouse and Minnie Celebrate Disney's 100 Years of Wonder Disney is celebrating their own landmark event as they debut a new Disney100 Celebration Collections including a Mickey Mouse statue

The magic of Disney is coming to life as the new Disney100 Celebration Collection has arrived at shopDisney. A landmark 100th anniversary event is no joke, and one needs the right collectibles to help celebrate. A brand new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse statue have arrived that is packed with nostalgia, color, and sound. Minnie, Mickey, and Pluto are placed around a delightful classic TV that features swappable screen plates. Disney fans can choose from three iconic programs with Walt Disney Presents, Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color and The Mickey Mouse Club. The TV even makes sounds and features the main title music from Walt Disney's Disneyland TV (When You Wish Upon a Star) with added announcer. This statue is packed with detail, is something unique, and will be a fun statue for a Mickey Mouse fan. ShopDisney has the light up musical statue for $150, and fans can snag one up today right here.

Celebrate 100 Years of Disney with Mickey and Minnie

"When you wish upon a star your nostalgic dreams of golden age Disney television series come true with this fully sculpted figurine featuring Mickey, Minnie and Pluto. Their classic TV set flickers and plays music while you change the program with three translucent screens representing Walt Disney Presents, Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color and The Mickey Mouse Club."

Magic in the details