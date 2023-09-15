Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: power rangers, Super7

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Bulk and Skull Get Figures from Super7

It is time for a new set of morphin collectibles from Super7 as they unveil their next wave of Power Rangers Ultimates figures

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and Super7 to keep the party going. A new wave of Ultimates figures are here, and two of them have never received collectibles before as Bulk and Skull have arrived. That is right; the Angel Grove bullies are finally here right from the first seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. These two have provided comic relief for years and now are finally getting some love with the Super7 Ultimates line. Bulk (Farkas "Bulk" Bulkmeier) and Skull (Eugene "Skull" Skullovitch) are ready for more misadventures with this highly detailed release. They both come with two head sculpts, hands, and a variety of themed Power Rangers accessories. Sadly, they are not bundled together and are priced at $55, which might be a hard sell for many fans. However, this is the first time fans have seen Bulk and Skull in figure form, making them a necessary addition to any morphin collection. Ranger Nation can find Super7's new wave right here with a May 2024 release.

Angel Grove High School's Resident Bullies Come to Super7

"Skull may fancy himself a sharp dresser, but he's certainly not the sharpest tack, even among Angel Grove High School's resident bullies! This highly articulated 7" scale Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Eugene "Skull" Skullovitch features intricate sculpting, premium paint detail, and interchangeable heads & hands as well as a variety of accessories including camcorder and sunglasses. Add some comic relief to your MMPR collection with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Skull."

"He may be large and have even bigger big ideas for various hair-brained schemes, but Bulk seems to end up doing little more than embarrass himself! This highly articulated 7" scale Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Farkas "Bulk" Bulkmeier features intricate sculpting, premium paint detail, and interchangeable heads & hands as well as a variety of accessories including binoculars and sunglasses. Add some comic relief to your MMPR collection with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Bulk."

Exclusive Super Pack

"Assemble the complete Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Wave 5 collection and receive an exclusive Super Pack that includes Bulk & Skull's Smell Detector as well as a Power Crystal and Green Candle that both glow-in-the-dark! Available only with the purchase of the full wave of Super7 ULTIMATES! Figures from Super7.com."

