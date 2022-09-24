Minnie Mouse Celebrates the Fall Season with New Loungefly Collection

After our D23 Expo coverage with Loungefly, I can not look at the company in a whole new light. Their impressive collection of bags, wallets, purses, pins, and clothes is incredible and explodes with character. A lot of detail and heart is put into these collectibles, allowing fans to really press themselves anytime and anywhere. The Fall seasons are on the way, and Loungefly has a very special collection for Disney fans and especially Minnie Mouse. The Fall Minnie Mouse Collection is here with a massive assortment of goodies for collectors with Backpacks, Crossbody bags, Wallets, pins, and even some clothing options.

For this collection, we are showcasing the Disney Fall Minnie Mouse Sequin Ombre Mini Backpack and Wallet. The colors of Fall come to life with this design with a gradual transition from yellow to red on both items. Minnie Mouse ears are featured on both, with a cute leaf bow to tie it all together. Minnie is showcased playing in the leave on each as well and will make an adorable addition to show off your Fall wardrobe. The Fall Minnie Mouse Crossbody bag keeps the same bow design but shows off Minnie as well as Mickey and the gag playing in the leaves on a white background. These items are adorable and will have you fall in love with Fall every time you look at them. All of these and other Minnie Mouse Fall Collection items from Loungefly are all up for purchase now here, and act fast as supplies are limited with these exclusives.

"Leave it to Minnie Mouse to shine in fall colors! Kick up a brilliant bundle of leaves with this exclusive Loungefly Disney Fall Sequin Minnie Mouse Fall Ombre Mini Backpack. This gorgeous backpack is covered in sequins, graduating in fall colors from light to dark. Applique details bring Minnie Mouse's ears to life, as they stick out beyond the borders of the bag. The bow at the top resembles a cluster of leaves with debossed details for the veins. A matching zipper charm of Minnie's ears, on the front pocket, completes the look.

"Leave room for some fun this fall with this exclusive Loungefly Disney Fall Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag. Jump into action with Minnie Mouse and her friends as they play in bright piles of leaves. The All-over-print for this crossbody bag features Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Mickey Mouse, and Daisy Duck celebrating the fall colors. Applique details bring Minnie Mouse's ears to life—extending them beyond the borders of the bag. A bow, made of applique leaf shapes, includes debossed details for the veins of the leaves. It's the perfect accessory for collecting colorful fall finds—or for turning everyday outings into magical adventures.

"What a treat! Have a scary good fright with the Loungefly Disney Glow Face Minnie Pumpkin Mini Backpack! Pack all your treats inside and wait for a delightful trick with just a flick—of the lights. When the lights go out, Minnie's mouth, eyes, and nose, on this pumpkin-shaped figural backpack, glow! Green trim for Minnie's bow—and the shoulder straps—add a fresh complementary color to the jack-o'-lantern orange face and ears, brought to life with applique and embroidered details. On the back, Minnie's pumpkin face makes an encore appearance in the pumpkin patch. It's the perfect accessory for Halloween fun—or for adding wonderfully wicked mischief when visiting all your regular haunts."