Moon Knight #1 Get Popified with New Funko Marvel Comics Cover

Moon Knight has finally debuted on Disney+, giving Marvel fans their next installment into the MCU. Whether this is a self-contained story or if more Marvel connections are involved has yet to be seen. This is the show that will kick off the MCU into the darker side of Marvel, and with a Blade movie heading our way, it just makes sense. This obscure Marvel Comics anti-hero is ready to bless your collection with some brand new collectibles. While we are getting a new Disney+ design, Funko is out here keeping in old school, and I love it. Releasing as part of their new Comic Cover Pop line, Moon Knight #1 is joining the comic line with a brand new Pop that shows off that solo series artwork.

Funko's Comic Cover Pop is just fantastic and I love how these bad boys can be hung up on your wall. I don't believe the Pop can be removed from the included plastic case it comes in, and it is unclear if the box opens. However, this is a fun, and inexpensive Marvel Comics collectible that Moon Knight fans can really get behind, and Funko really nailed the Pop sculpt this time around. The Moon Knight #1 Funko Pop Comic Cover is priced at only $19.99 and is set to release in September 2022. Pre-orders are already live at a variety of retailers, and they can be found right here.

"Moon Knight really "pops" in this amazing Moon Knight Pop! Comic Cover Figure from Funko. This is not your ordinary Pop! Vinyl figure. Oh no. This is a special Pop! that features the perennially popular superhero as he appeared in Moon Night #1, along with a cool backdrop displaying that iconic comic book cover and a hard protector case to keep him in top form! It's a terrific centerpiece for any comic book collection or the desk of any fan of the Caped Crusader / Moon Knight."