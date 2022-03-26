Moon Knight Blesses Iron Studios with New Marvel Studios Statue

Moon Knight premieres next week, giving Marvel Studios fans the newest Disney+ series. The MCU is getting a little darker with the arrival of Moon Knight, and I am for once excited to see how they handle this character. One of the newest changes to the iconic Marvel Comics character is his costume. Instead of an all white costume, the Egyptian aspect of this hero is amplified like never before with a sweet mummy wrapped design. Iron Studios captures Moon Knight with their new 1/10 Art Scale statue, and it is just fantastic. I am absolutely in love with this new outfit and Iron Studios just nailed the detail on this piece, from the wrappings to the color. Marvel fans can now get an even closer look at this new design, making this a must own collectible and well worth the price. The Moon Knight statue is priced at $159.99, set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are right here.

"A ghostly figure dressed in white stands out in the shadows of the night, acting as a vigilante on Chicago, from the top of an old building his almost supernatural looks impose fear on the wicked. Imbued with the powers of Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god, he becomes its avatar, sailing through its complex identities and acting as hero. Iron Studios present their statue "Moon Knight – Moon Knight – Art Scale 1/10", with the hero's first adaptation in the MCU series produced by Marvel Studios for Disney+ streaming service."

"Moon Knight is one of the most complex characters from the Marvel universe, and his premiere happens on March 30th on the Disney+ streaming service, presenting the praised actor Oscar Isaac in the main role of the mysterious hero. An employee of a small gift store, Steven Grant starts to suffer with blackouts that bring memories from another life. He finds out that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares his identity with the mercenary Marc Spector. As his enemies converge to his identities, he dives into a mortal mystery among the powerful Egyptian gods. Created by Doug Moench, with illustrations on the comics by Don Perlin, Marc Spector is an ex-military that becomes mercenary and finds Khonshu, the moon god, that gives him the task of becoming its incarnation on Earth."