Mortal Kombat Kotal Kahn Gets Bloody with New McFarlane Toys Figure

Blood rains in the arena as McFarlane Toys reveals yet another blood splattered figure for their Mortal Kombat 11 line. A new repaint is here as Kotal Khan shows he means business this new 7" tall figure. Kotal Khan will have 22 points of articulation and will include a display base as well as a new blood covered sword. This Mortal Kombat fighter is a perfect character to showcase this blood-splattered deco and will go great with some of McFarlane Toys other figures.

Whether you missed the original Kotal Khan release, or just need another Mortal Kombat fighter for your collection then look no further. The bloody design adds something fun and unique that Mortal Kombat fans will appreciate. The MK11 Kotal Khan Bloody figure is expected to release in March 2022 and will be priced at $19.99. Pre-orders for him and the new Bloody MK11 Joker are already live and can be found right here. Be sure to check out all of the upcoming figures coming soon from McFarlane Toys here for The Witcher, DC Multiverse, Disney Mirroverse, and much more.

"Based off his Cutter of Men skin in Mortal Kombat 11, this incredibly detailed Kotal Kahn action figure has a blood splattered design. This Mortal Kombat Wave 8 Bloody Kotal Kahn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing. Kotal Kahn includes his sword and a display base. The figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging. Osh-Tekk warrior and Emperor of Outworld. Years ago, Kotal saved the Empire from chaos and claimed the throne of Kahn. Now his reign is plagued by rising tensions at home and abroad. Determined to keep order, Kotal wrestles with the temptation to exercise the same brutal tactics as his predecessors."