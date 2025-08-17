Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Mr. Bones Joins McFarlane's DC Comic Multiverse with New Gold Label

The Crisis of the DC Multiverse continues but that is not stopping McFarlane Toys as they continue to debut new DC Comics figures

Article Summary Mr. Bones from DC Comics debuts as a Gold Label figure from McFarlane Toys, inspired by Infinity Inc. #16.

This 7-inch collectible features detailed sculpting, a fabric-wired cape, and swappable hands for display.

The figure includes a removable necklace, collector art card, and exclusive Infinity Inc. #16 lithograph print.

Now available for pre-order at $27.99, Mr. Bones ships October 2025 and is a must-have for DC Comics fans.

Mr. Bones was introduced in DC Comics with Infinity Inc. #16 back in 1985, and was created by Roy Thomas and Todd McFarlane. He debuted as a member of Helix, a group of genetically altered children created by the villain Dr. Love. Mr. Bones is a metahuman with transparent skin and a body that resembles a walking skeleton, making him stand out to readers. Many might not know the origins of Mr. Bones, but many DC Comics readers would know his later reform as the morally grey director of the DEO (Department of Extranormal Operations). However, McFarlane Toys is taking DC Comics back to 1985 with their newest DC Multiverse Gold Label figure as Mr. Bones comes to life.

This anti-hero features an impressive sculpt along with a fabric-wired cape and hood, with very few accessories. Mr. Bones will come with a removable necklace, two pairs of swappable hands, and a display base. He will come with an exclusive lithograph art print thigh, capturing his first appearance from Infinity Inc. #16. This deep cut DC Comics figure will be a great addition to any fan's collection, and pre-orders are live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99 with an October 2025 release date.

DC Comics – Mr. Bones (Infinity Inc #16) w/Lithograph Gold Label

"DEBUT: INFINITY INC. #16 "THEY CALL HIM… MR. BONES!" A new villain debuts and pays a visit to the Infinity Inc.'s pad in Malibu! When a member of the team is kidnapped by this new villain, they will have to face Mr. Bones and his cyanide touch!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on Infinity Inc #16.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

MR. BONES as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include 4 extra hands and figure display base.

Includes an exclusive lithograph art print, collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC DIRECT figures.

